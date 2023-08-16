Ola’s entry level e-scooter priced at Rs 79,999

NEW DELHI: Ola Electric on Tuesday launched its new entry level electric scooter S1X with introductory price of Rs 79,999 as it accelerates its challenge to conventional engine counterparts.

The company also showcased its four electric four electric motorcycles which will be launched towards the end of 2024.

The new S1X electric scooter comes in three variants, S1X (with 2kwh battery), S1X with 3kwh battery and S1X+ also with 3kwh battery but with more connected features, company founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said at a customer event held at Ola Future Factory in Krishnagiri. The S1X with 2kwh battery variant has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 79,999 for the first week and will be priced at Rs 89,999 afterwards, he said.

Bookings will start immediately and deliveries will begin by December, Aggarwal said, adding the entry level e-scooter is aimed for daily commutes of around 10-20 km.

“These scooters together represent the end of ICE age scooters,” he claimed, highlighting the cost advantages of owning an electric scooter over an ICE counterpart. In a statement, Aggarwal said,”By developing core technologies in-house, and through adopting economies of scale, localised supply chains and manufacturing engineering, we will ensure complete price parity between ICE and EV vehicles.”

Ola Electric also showcased its four electric motorcycles - Diamondhead, Adventure, Roadster and Cruiser - at the event.

“I am also thrilled to announce the global debut of Ola’s electric motorcycles that will be launched towards the end of 2024. Designed and engineered in-house, these motorcycles represent Ola’s leap into the future of motorcycling,” Aggarwal said.