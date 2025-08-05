Ola Electric to unveil 'India Inside' vision at Aug 15 event in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Ola Electric on Tuesday said it will unveil a roadmap for its products and technologies at the company's annual event to be held at its Tamil Nadu-based factory.

The annual 'Sankalp' event will take place on August 15 at Ola Electric's Gigafactory in Krishnagiri.

"The company is set to unveil its India Inside vision across its products and technologies during Sankalp 2025," the company said in the statement.

Sankalp 2025 is a bold step towards taking the EV and energy revolution to the next level, it said.

It is the company's first public event at the Gigafactory, the country's first lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility, the statement added.