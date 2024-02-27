Ola chief launches chatbot ‘Krutrim AI’

NEW DELHI: Ola founder and chairman Bhavish Aggarwal on Monday launched India’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ‘Krutrim AI’ to take on OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. The AI chatbot is now rolling out in public beta. “As promised, starting the @Krutrim AI public beta rollout today,” Aggarwal posted on X.

“This is a start for us and our first-generation product. Lots more to come and this will also improve significantly as we build on this base. Do give us your feedback,” he added. He said the chatbot will help users in more than 10 Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati and even Hinglish (a mix of Hindi and English).

The launch comes on the back of closing $50 mn in its first round of funding.