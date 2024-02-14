Nxtra by Airtel to procure 140,208 MWh renewable energy to push India's 'green' goal

NEW DELHI: Nxtra by Airtel, one of India's leading data centre companies, on Wednesday announced a power-wheeling agreement with Ampln and Amplus Energy to procure an additional 140,208 MWh of renewable energy.

With this, Nxtra said it has enhanced its existing commitment of reducing its carbon footprint through renewable energy sources annually by 99,547 tCO2e (tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent).

“These new partnerships reflect our commitment to lead India’s green data centre space and fulfill our commitment to achieve Net Zero emission by 2031,” said Ashish Arora, CEO, Nxtra by Airtel.

“The additional clean energy supply will increase our renewable energy share to approximately 70 per cent in the overall energy mix for our core data centres,” he added.

As per the agreement, AmpIn Energy and Amplus Energy will set up captive solar and wind power plants of 48 MWdc and 24.3 MW, respectively for Nxtra’s data centres in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

This is in addition to Nxtra’s multiple other interventions to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations by 100 per cent by FY2031.

Nxtra by Airtel has the largest network of data centres in India with 12 large and 120 edge data centres across the country.

It will invest over Rs 5,000 crore over the next few years to build six new hyperscale data centres across key metro cities in the country.