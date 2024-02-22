NTPC signs land lease pact for Green Hydrogen Hub

NEW DELHI: NTPC has signed a land lease agreement for the development of a world-class “Integrated Green Hydrogen Hub” on a 1,200-acre plot at Pudimadaka village near Visakhapatnam in AP, the Ministry of Power said.

The deal was signed between NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) on Feb 20. The project includes construction of India’s largest green hydrogen production facility (1,200 tons per day), which will enable conversion of green hydrogen to derivatives such as green ammonia and green methanol, catering to export markets.

The Pudimadaka Green Hydrogen Hub aims to create a tech ecosystem in the new energy paradigm, such as electrolyser and fuel cell manufacturing, related ancillary industries, and start-up, incubation, testing facilities, etc.