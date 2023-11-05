NTPC Renewable Energy starts commercial operation from its maiden project in Gujarat

NEW DELHI: NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, has declared the commercial operation of its first project -- the 50 MW wind project at Dayapar in Kutch, Gujarat.

With this commercial operation, which started Saturday, the total installed capacity of the NTPC Group has become 73,874 MW and the total renewable energy (RE) operational capacity now stands at 3,364 MW.

Dayapar is the first project of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited. NTPC REL was incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC on October 7, 2020, to accelerate the addition of renewable energy capacity to NTPC.

Apart from Dayapar, there are 15 other renewable energy projects under different stages of execution, totalling a capacity of 6,210 MW. Also, when fully commissioned, the Dayapar wind complex will add 450 MW to NTPC's existing wind portfolio of 100 MW.

In addition to solar and wind capacity, NTPC REL is also investing in green hydrogen technologies. Based on green hydrogen storage and microgrid principle, it is setting up a large capacity in Ladakh.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), another wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, has commissioned a renewable energy capacity of 2,711 MW and is setting up two solar projects -- a 40 MW solar project at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and a hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka in Andhra Pradesh.

As part of its long-term growth plan and sustainability, NTPC targets to have 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.