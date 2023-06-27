Now, you can exchange non-functional smartphones, appliances on Flipkart

CHENNAI: Flipkart on Monday announced the launch of an exchange programme for non-functional appliances, smartphones, and feature phones.



This initiative will allow customers to exchange their defunct large and electronic appliances for upgraded products ranging from appliances like television, refrigerator, and washing machine to laptops, smartphones, and feature phones.



The programme is designed to address the concerns of customers who find it challenging to dispose of their non-functional appliances. Flipkart’s exchange programme eliminates the cumbersome tasks of identifying a vendor for selling or exchanging defunct appliances and arranging the delivery of large appliances. With this, customers will not only enjoy a hassle-free process of disposing of their inoperative appliances but also get an exchange value that can be used to purchase an upgraded product.



Ashutosh Singh Chandel, senior director and business head, Re-Commerce at Flipkart, said, “India is the third largest e-waste generator in the world (with 3.2 million tonnes in 2019); however, only 10 per cent of the waste is collected for recycling, as per MEITY policy paper (source) which necessitates the shift to a more circular approach for the sector. With the new exchange programme for non-functional appliances, we want to provide our customers a sustainable and convenient solution to discard unused electronic and large appliances and upgrade to a product they aspire to have. Apart from benefitting our valued customers, this programme will act as a catalyst to transition to a circular economy and reduce the impact on the environment.”

