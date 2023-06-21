Now, Skoda Auto offers NFTs with Skodaverse India

MUMBAI: Driving into new realms of innovative technologies aimed at putting newer and younger audiences in the driver’s seat, Skoda Auto India has steered into the global Web 3.0 initiative with Skodaverse India.

Part of the global Skodaverse initiative, Skodaverse India starts with a platform that enables users to explore, buy and trade NFTs (Non-Fungible Token) online. This initiative aims to build a community of Skoda loyalists to engage, collaborate and build a long-term relationship with the brand.

Christian Cahn von Seelen, executive director, Sales, Marketing and Digital, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said “Skodaverse India signifies the brands leap into uncharted digital territory. It’s not just about creating extraordinary digital assets, it’s about forging deep connections with a community that shares an unwavering passion for the brand and its initiatives in India.”

An NFT is a digital certificate of ownership recorded on a blockchain that acts as a unique identifier which cannot be copied, substituted or subdivided.

To enable universal participation of all Škoda India enthusiasts, the Skodaverse India NFT platform will enable purchase of NFTs through crypto currencies as well as through INR, USD, Euro and other fiat currencies. Keeping sustainability as a guiding star, the first collection of NFTs will be minted on the NEAR Protocol, a carbon neutral project as certified by South Pole. The platform is built on a sharded, proof-of-stake, layer-one blockchain designed for usability.

For Web 3.0, Skoda Auto India is in collaboration with Antier, the largest blockchain consulting firm, which is also spearheading comprehensive innovation-focused processes of creating and minting NFTs.