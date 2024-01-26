Begin typing your search...

Nomura expects Fed to cut interest rates by 100 bps in 2024

"We expect Friday’s PCE (personal consumption expenditures) report to show the 3m and 6m annualized pace of core PCE running below the Fed’s 2.0% target," Nomura analysts said in a note.

26 Jan 2024
Representative image. (Reuters)

WASHINGTON: Nomura on Friday forecast the US Federal Reserve delivering a 100-basis-point interest rate cut in 2024 and reducing the pace of balance-sheet rundown in June, followed by an end to quantitative tightening in December.

