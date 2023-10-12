Nokia's Chennai factory reaches 7 mn telecom units

NEW DELHI: Nokia on Thursday said that its factory in Chennai achieved a significant production milestone by reaching seven million telecom units.

Nokia’s achievement is in line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative that encourages companies to develop and manufacture products in the country.

Nokia's Chennai factory is a large-scale manufacturer of telecom infrastructure equipment, including 4G/5G networks for both domestic and global markets.

“Our Chennai factory is a testament to the skill and expertise of Indian talent. From being the first to manufacture 5G NR in India to now producing 5G massive MIMO products and transport network elements, we have come a long way,” Teemu Toiviainen, Head of Global Manufacturing and EMS Management, said in a statement.

“We at Nokia strongly believe in sustainability to make the world a better place for future generations. This factory operates with wind and solar energy, contributing up to 81 per cent of green energy consumption until most recently, targeting to be 100 per cent by 2025,” he added.

The factory has completed fifteen years of operation this year and is playing a key role in boosting telecom equipment manufacturing in the country.

The factory manufactures 5G New Radio (5G NR), 5G massive MIMO products, 4G/LTE radios as well as Fiber Broadband equipment among others.

Nokia exports approximately 50 per cent of the production. Further, it has progressively increased the localisation of components by up to two times compared to previous years in 5G equipment manufacturing.