Noel Tata to succeed Ratan as chairman of Tata Trusts

MUMBAI: Noel Tata, the half-brother of late Ratan Tata, will be the next chairman of Tata Trusts, sources said on Friday.

The 67-year-old Noel was chosen to lead the trusts, which collectively own Tata Sons, in a meeting on Friday.

The meeting of the board was held to choose the successor to Ratan Tata after his demise on Wednesday.

A formal announcement on the appointment of Noel, who runs retail business Trent, is likely soon.