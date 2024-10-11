Begin typing your search...
Noel Tata to succeed Ratan as chairman of Tata Trusts
The 67-year-old Noel was chosen to lead the trusts, which collectively own Tata Sons, in a meeting on Friday.
MUMBAI: Noel Tata, the half-brother of late Ratan Tata, will be the next chairman of Tata Trusts, sources said on Friday.
The meeting of the board was held to choose the successor to Ratan Tata after his demise on Wednesday.
A formal announcement on the appointment of Noel, who runs retail business Trent, is likely soon.
