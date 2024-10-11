Begin typing your search...

    AuthorPTIPTI|11 Oct 2024 8:56 AM GMT
    Noel Tata to succeed Ratan as chairman of Tata Trusts
    Noel Tata

    MUMBAI: Noel Tata, the half-brother of late Ratan Tata, will be the next chairman of Tata Trusts, sources said on Friday.

    The 67-year-old Noel was chosen to lead the trusts, which collectively own Tata Sons, in a meeting on Friday.

    The meeting of the board was held to choose the successor to Ratan Tata after his demise on Wednesday.

    A formal announcement on the appointment of Noel, who runs retail business Trent, is likely soon.

    Tata SonsTata TrustsRatan Tata
    PTI

