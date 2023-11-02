NODWIN Gaming partners with Intel and 6 other firms for DreamHack India

NEW DELHI: South Asia’s gaming and esports media company NODWIN Gaming on Thursday announced that it has partnered with Intel, Monster, Hyundai, TVS Raider, Opraahfx, BenQ, and ACT for the 4th edition of India’s premier digital festival, DreamHack.

The three-day festival will kick off on Friday in Hyderabad for a second consecutive year.

"NODWIN Gaming, in collaboration with our esteemed partners, remains dedicated to advancing the esports landscape in India through our collective intellectual properties. Our shared objective is to leverage the unique strengths of each brand to elevate the overall experience for our DreamHack community," Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that NODWIN Gaming's strategic alliance with chip maker Intel as the festival's global partner will usher in Intel's unmatched expertise and state-of-the-art technology to elevate the overall DreamHack India experience.

This collaboration ensures that attendees stand at the forefront of gaming innovation, resonating perfectly with Intel's unwavering dedication to empowering the gaming and esports ecosystem.

Hyundai has been announced as the official mobility partner, with Indian two-wheeler manufacturing giant TVS Raider joining as the official motoring partner for the latest edition of DreamHack India.

NODWIN Gaming has further announced that ACT will serve as the festival's connectivity partner, ensuring seamless internet connectivity.

Opraahfx will be the festival's talent partner, bringing an array of experiences, activities, and talent from the entertainment industry.

Consumer electronics manufacturer BenQ joined as the tournament’s monitor partner.

NODWIN Gaming has also announced day passes, which are priced from Rs 299 and can be acquired through DreamHack India’s official ticketing partners, PayTM Insider, and MeraEvents.