Begin typing your search...
FM announces zero income tax on income upto Rs 12 lakh; here are revised tax slabs under new regime
New personal income reforms expected to substantially reduce taxes of middle class and leave more money in their hands, boosting household consumption
NEW DELHI: Following are the revised slabs and rates under new tax regime announced in the FY26 Budget:
Income up to Rs 4 lakh (per annum) ----- Nil
Between Rs 4 and 8 lakh ---------------- 5 per cent (tax)
Between Rs 8 and 12 lakh --------------- 10 per cent
Between Rs 12 and 16 lakh -------------- 15 per cent
Between Rs16 and 20 lakh --------------- 20 per cent
Between Rs 20 and 24 lakh -------------- 25 per cent
Above Rs 24 lakh ------------------------- 30 per cent
* Nil tax slab will apply for annual income up to Rs 12 lakh (Rs 12.75 lakh for salaried tax payers with standard deduction of Rs 75,000) under new tax regime.
Next Story