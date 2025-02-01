FM announces zero income tax on income upto Rs 12 lakh; here are revised tax slabs under new regime

NEW DELHI: Following are the revised slabs and rates under new tax regime announced in the FY26 Budget:

Income up to Rs 4 lakh (per annum) ----- Nil

Between Rs 4 and 8 lakh ---------------- 5 per cent (tax)

Between Rs 8 and 12 lakh --------------- 10 per cent

Between Rs 12 and 16 lakh -------------- 15 per cent

Between Rs16 and 20 lakh --------------- 20 per cent

Between Rs 20 and 24 lakh -------------- 25 per cent

Above Rs 24 lakh ------------------------- 30 per cent

* Nil tax slab will apply for annual income up to Rs 12 lakh (Rs 12.75 lakh for salaried tax payers with standard deduction of Rs 75,000) under new tax regime.