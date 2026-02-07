No compromise on India's agri and dairy sector: Piyush Goyal

Replying to a question from IANS during a press meet here, Goyal said the country has secured preferential access for Indian goods through the India-US Interim Agreement framework.

“There has been no compromise on India's dairy sector; nothing has been opened with any conditions,” Goyal responded.

He informed that several Indian products will now be exported to the US with zero duty, like tea, spices, coconut oil, vegetable wax, areca nut, Brazil nuts, chestnuts, and a variety of fruits and vegetables.