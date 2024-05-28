Begin typing your search...

NMDC Q4 net profit falls 38 pc to Rs 1416 cr

It had posted a profit of Rs 2,276.94 crore for the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

ByPTIPTI|28 May 2024 3:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-28 03:16:15.0  )
NEW DELHI: State-owned iron ore miner NMDC on Monday reported a 38 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,415.62 crore for the March quarter on account of increased expenses.

The company's total income rose to Rs 6,908.37 crore in the January-March period from Rs 5,842.52 crore in the same period a year ago. Its expenses surged to Rs 4,519.64 crore from Rs 3,794.18 crore in January-March FY23.

For the whole FY24 fiscal, the company's profit was at Rs 5,571.25 crore, higher than Rs 5,537.72 crore in 2022-23.

