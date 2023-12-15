Nippon Paint buys industrial coatings firm VIBGYOR

CHENNAI: Nippon Paint, on Thursday announced the 100% acquisition of VIBGYOR Paints and Chemicals Pondicherry, a major supplier of paints and coatings in South India. Through the strategic acquisition, Nippon Paint will gain a strong foothold in the growing industrial coatings portfolio especially focusing on Indian Railways.

VIBGYOR Paints and Chemicals Pondicherry will become a division of Nippon Paint India, leveraging its resources and reach to further its growth and market leadership. As part of the acquisition, the key members of the VIBGYOR team will join Nippon Paint as employees, ensuring a seamless transition and the retention of valuable industry expertise within the Nippon Paint India family, as per a release.