Nine TN-based firms win Deloitte India’s EG awards

CHENNAI: Nine TN-based companies – Prithvi Exchange (India) , Walkaroo International, TVS Credit Services Limited, Rane Holdings, Shriram Finance, Seshasayee Paper & Boards Limited, Axles India, Aptus Value Housing Finance India , and Caplin Point Laboratories emerged as winners, in the first edition of the Enterprise Growth Awards (EGA) 2025, hosted by Deloitte India.

EGA is a programme dedicated to celebrating businesses that have transformed local ambitions into national success stories. The winners include family-owned enterprises that demonstrate a commitment to purpose, governance and sustained growth while shaping India’s entrepreneurial future as they scale into national brands. The winners were announced on March 6, 2025 in Chennai.

More than 500 companies from across the country, including from tier 2 and 3 cities, participated in EGA, and 33 winners were named across key sectors.

“Across India’s tier 2 cities and industrial hubs, there are businesses that have persevered in the shadows and quietly transformed their local economies by creating jobs and expanding their businesses,” said KR Sekar, partner and leader, Deloitte Private, Deloitte India.