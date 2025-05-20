Neuberg Diagnostics, Star Imaging in strategic JV

PUNE: Neuberg Diagnostics has announced a strategic joint venture with Star Imaging to expand integrated diagnostics centres combining advanced Pathology and advanced Radiology across Maharashtra.

For over 13 years, Star Imaging has pioneered the introduction of next-generation radiology technologies in Pune. Under the leadership of Dr Ashish Atre, a globally acclaimed radiologist, alongside a team of highly skilled, organ-specific radiologists has become a trusted name for high-end imaging services. Star Imaging currently operates fully integrated diagnostic centers across Deccan, Bund garden road, Wakad and Baner in Pune and in Akluj.

Atre, director-chief radiologist, Star Imaging, said “This Joint Venture marks a transformative milestone not just for our organisations, but for the entire diagnostic landscape of Maharashtra.”

GSK Velu, chairman and managing director of Neuberg Diagnostics, said “We see Maharashtra as a key market for growth and innovation, and this collaboration lays a strong foundation for long-term investment, infrastructure expansion, and the democratisation of high-quality healthcare diagnostics. We also plan to launch new integrated diagnostic centers across Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, and other key cities in Maharashtra over the next two years”