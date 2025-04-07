Neuberg Diagnostics sets up lab facility in Madurai

MADURAI: Neuberg Diagnostics has unveiled its advanced regional reference laboratory and wellness centre here.

As the only NABL-accredited standalone advanced reference laboratory in Madurai, Neuberg Bose is set to redefine diagnostic excellence in the region.

The advanced facility was inaugurated by S Meenakshi Sundaram – neurologist, GSK Velu, founder-chairman, Neuberg Diagnostics, Puratchimani S, founder Bose Labs in the presence of guests Arivarasan SP, CEO Neuberg Bose and Dharma Ganesh, VP sales- Neuberg Diagnostics.

Further strengthening its healthcare footprint, Neuberg Diagnostics has also inaugurated 10 new collection centres across Madurai district in locations including Sattur(Madurai), Avaniyapuram, Thirunagar, Theni, Kochadai, Nagamalaipudukottai, Ksalai Pudur, Gomathipuram, and Simmakkal. The inauguration of these centres was conducted virtually by Minister P Moorthy.

‘Revolutionising Diagnostics in Madurai’ Velu emphasised, “Madurai has always been a key market for us.. Neuberg now has a vast network of 20 labs and 233 collection centres across TN, enabling greater access to top-tier diagnostic solutions.”