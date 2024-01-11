Netflix’s ad tier crosses over 23 mn monthly active users: Report

SAN FRANCISCO: Streaming giant Netflix is witnessing strong growth of its advertising-based plan, as the president of advertising, Amy Reinhard, said that the platform has recently crossed more than 23 million global monthly active users, the media reported.

According to Variety, the new numbers come after Netflix about two months ago said that its ad-supported tier had over 15 million monthly active users globally.

"The thing we’re really excited about is the engagement. Of Netflix’s customers on ad-supported plans, 85 per cent are streaming on the platform for more than two hours per day," Reinhard was quoted as saying.

In an October letter to shareholders, Netflix stated that ad-tier subscriptions accounted for roughly 30 per cent of all new signups in the 12 countries where it has launched the platform, the report mentioned.

Netflix Basic With Ads debuted in the US and 11 other countries in November 2022. In the US, the plan costs $6.99 per month, which is less than half the price of the Standard plan ($15.49).

Meanwhile, Netflix is reportedly planning to generate revenue from its gaming business by adding in-app purchases and advertisements.

The company has had discussions in recent months about how to generate revenue from its games, reports The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the discussions.

For two years, Netflix subscribers have been able to download tons of mobile games, all free with their subscription.

The company offers more than 75 mobile games, like Grand Theft Auto, Love Is Blind, Monument Valley and Oxenfree.