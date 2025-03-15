Nayanta University’s first batch to start in August 2025

CHENNAI: Nayanta University is set to begin classes in August 2025 at its residential campus at Bavdhan in Pune.

The university is backed by a distinguished group of industrialists including Bharat Puri, Naushad Forbes, Farhad Forbes, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Nadir Godrej, Meher Pudumjee, and Satish Reddy. Nayanta University has been established under the Maharashtra State Private University Act.

Admissions for the first cohort of 100 students opened in February 2025. The university’s permanent 100-acre campus in Pune is currently under development. Designed as a fully residential institution, it aims to foster a collaborative and immersive learning environment.

Nayanta University offers a unique educational framework that seamlessly integrates the sciences, humanities, and social sciences with practical applications.

The name ‘Nayanta,’ meaning ‘New Hope,’ reflects the university’s vision to inspire positive change and bring forward-thinking education to students across India. In collaboration with the CII, Nayanta will offer students opportunities for internships, mentorships, and placements across corporate, government, and social sectors.

At the Chennai event, Ranjan Banerjee, CEO of Nayanta Education Foundation, highlighted Nayanta University’s commitment, stating, “Our goal is to create an institution that prioritises student success, critical thinking, and leadership. By integrating academic excellence with real-world application, Nayanta University will empower students to become changemakers in society.”

“As the name suggests, Nayanta truly represents a fresh perspective in higher education. Students everywhere must explore this transformative opportunity, as Nayanta is set to redefine learning for the next generation,” said Muthu Venkatachalam, founding member, Nayanta Education Foundation and non-executive director, Wendt India, Murugappa Family.