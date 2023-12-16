Naturals Salons to offer medical beauty services

CHENNAI: Naturals Salons has announced its latest beauty treatment innovation to reinvent the entire professional salon category in India: Medi-Facial treatment, a beauty service which has been offered only by dermatologists till date, will now be provided by the highly trained stylists across Naturals’ salons.

It entered a strategic collaboration with SkinQ, an active skin and hair solution brand, and launched Medi-Facial, the first Made Safe Certified Active facial kits that have been specifically formulated for Indian skin types after extensive research and clinical testing. Veena Kumaravel, founder, Naturals Salons, said, “Our leadership in the professional salon industry has allowed us to completely revisit and reinvent the beauty treatment experience at our 740 salons.”