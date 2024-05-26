Musk's X paid over $50 mm in ad sharing to 150K creators: CEO Linda

NEW DELHI: Elon Musk-run 'X' has paid more than $50 million in ad sharing to creators on its “video-first” platform, CEO Linda Yaccarino announced.

When 'X' (previously known as 'Twitter') was first acquired by Musk in October 2022, it was a 140-character messaging app.

“Now, less than 18 months later, it is a ‘video-first’ platform, and part of what's driving that success is inviting creators onto our platform,” said Yaccarino.

At the time of its $44 billion acquisition, there were about 3,500 creators on the platform.

“Now, our video capabilities have become so sophisticated that we've probably got over 150,000 creators on the platform and paid out over $50 million in ad-sharing relationships with those creators,” she informed.

The 'X' platform is inviting more and more creators to give its 600 million monthly active users (MAUs) “the ultimate experience”.

Last month, Yaccarino announced that 'X' would soon launch a dedicated TV app for users to upload high-quality videos, similar to the Google-owned 'YouTube'.

This will be your “go-to companion for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen,” she posted.

'X' users would see trending video algorithms, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered topics and cross-device experience, among other features.

The tech billionaire is striving to make 'X' “an everything app”.

According to him, 'X' has 600 million monthly active users, about half of which use the platform every day.