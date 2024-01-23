Murugappa Group’s AMM Foundation completes 100 years

CHENNAI: The AMM Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of the Murugappa Group, marked a milestone on Monday with the inauguration of the centenary block of the AMM Hospital at Pallathur in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu.

Azim Premji, founder chairman of Wipro, presided over the function and unveiled the inauguration plaque.

Established a century ago, the AMM Hospital, known locally as the ‘oru ruba’ (one rupee, which is the fee charged from patients) hospital, has been a beacon of quality healthcare for the community in the region. With the addition of the new block, it will now have state-of-the-art diagnostics, including CT scan facilities.

To commemorate the legacy of the AMM Foundation, which runs several hospitals and educational institutions besides other initiatives, a coffee table book titled A Century of Service, authored by historian and heritage activist Sriram V, was released by Premji. Its first copy was received by former union minister P Chidambaram.

Premji spoke about philanthropy and said, “No action is too trivial. There is no doubt we are a vast country, and our challenges are huge. There is also no doubt that our systems need to improve on multiple aspects. However, we can’t keep waiting for grand things to happen. We need to do whatever we can do for our community and society in our own sphere.”

Chidambaram said “To engage in philanthropy, one must first find the willingness to do so. And the AMM Foundation has shown over and over how willing they are to give back to the community.”