Murugappa Group former chairman A Vellayan passes away

CHENNAI: The Murugappa Group announced the passing of Arunachalam Vellayan (1953–2025), chairman emeritus of Coromandel International and former chairman of the Murugappa Group, earlier today after a prolonged illness.

He is survived by his wife Lalitha Vellayan, his sons Arun Vellayan, Narayanan Vellayan and grandchildren.

Vellayan dedicated several decades to the Group, providing strategic direction across its diversified businesses. His vision, integrity and long-term approach to value creation helped strengthen and expand the Group, contributing significantly to its reputation as one of India’s most respected conglomerates.

The distinguished leader has served on the Boards of various companies in the Murugappa Group including as

chairman of Coromandel International Limited and EID Parry Limited. In addition, he has served on the Boards of companies such as Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Limited, EXIM Bank and Indian Overseas Bank. He has held leadership positions in various industry and trade organisations including Southern India Chamber of Commerce, Fertiliser Association of India, Indian Sugar Mills Association and All India Cycle Manufacturers Association. He was the chairman of the Board of Governors of the IIM-Kozhikode.