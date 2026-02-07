MRF’s Q3 net sees two-fold jump to Rs 692 crore

The consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 917 crores for the quarter ended 31st December,2025 (after providing for an exceptional item of Rs 77 crore on account of the new Labour Code) as compared to Rs 424 crore for the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2024. Provision for tax for the quarter is Rs 225 crore. After making provision for tax, the consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 31 st December, 2025 is Rs 692 crore as compared to Rs 315 crore for the corresponding quarter ended 31 st December,2024.

In the third quarter, both OE & replacement sales were robust on account of increase in demand following the reduction in GST rates.