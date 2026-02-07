MRF’s Q3 net sees two-fold jump to Rs 692 crore

CHENNAI: Tyre major MRF reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 692 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to 315 crore for the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Its consolidated total income increased by 15 per cent to Rs 8,175 crore for the quarter ended December
31, 2025 compared to Rs 7,099 crore for the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2024.
The consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 917 crores for the quarter ended 31st December,2025 (after providing for an exceptional item of Rs 77 crore on account of the new Labour Code) as compared to Rs 424 crore for the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2024. Provision for tax for the quarter is Rs 225 crore. After making provision for tax, the consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 31 st December, 2025 is Rs 692 crore as compared to Rs 315 crore for the corresponding quarter ended 31 st December,2024.
In the third quarter, both OE & replacement sales were robust on account of increase in demand following the reduction in GST rates.
Rural economy also picked up against the background of good and widespread monsoons.
The demand buoyancy arising from reduction in GST rates is expected to continue in 4th quarter also. Moreover, OEMs are expected to increase production levels due to higher sales expected in the last quarter and also due to reduced channel inventory.
Announcement by the Government in the budget, of increased spend on infrastructure, augurs well for commercial vehicles and consequently for tyre industry.
Trade Agreements, being finalised by the Government with various countries, including with EU and US, will open up opportunities for exports in the coming future.
The Board of Directors have declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3/- (30 per cent) per share of Rs.10 each for the year ending 31st March, 2026.