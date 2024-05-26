Motorola Moto G04s set to hit Indian markets, launch date revealed

NEW DELHI: Excitement brews in the Indian smartphone market as Motorola gears up to unveil its latest creation, the Moto G04s.

Following the recent launch of the Edge 50 Fusion, the brand is set to captivate consumers once again with its upcoming release, as confirmed by GSM Arena.

Flipkart, the leading Indian e-commerce platform, has teased enthusiasts with a sneak peek, setting up a promo page that hints at the Moto G04s' grand arrival on May 30.

Crafted to redefine user experience, the Motorola Moto G04s boasts impressive specifications and features.

Powered by the robust Unisoc T606 SoC and running on the latest Android 14 operating system, this device promises seamless performance.

Equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, users can expect a smooth multitasking experience, though details regarding additional memory options remain undisclosed, as per GSM Arena.

The centrepiece of the Moto G04s is its immersive 6.6-inch 90Hz HD+ LCD display, shielded by Gorilla Glass 3 for enhanced durability.

Sporting a sleek design, the device features a centred punch-hole housing a 5MP selfie camera, while the rear flaunts a high-resolution 50MP sensor for stunning photography.

Designed for convenience, the Moto G04s incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for swift unlocking, along with Dolby Atmos technology for an immersive audio experience.

Furthermore, it retains the classic 3.5mm headphone jack alongside modern USB-C connectivity, as confirmed by GSM Arena.

Powering through the day is made effortless with its robust 5,000mAh battery, complemented by 15W fast charging support.

Adding a splash of personality, the Motorola Moto G04s will be available in an array of vibrant colours including black, blue, orange, and green, offering users the opportunity to express their style.

However, the suspense surrounding its pricing continues to pique curiosity, leaving enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the official announcement.

As anticipation builds up, tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados across India gear up to witness the unveiling of the Motorola Moto G04s.