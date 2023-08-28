More than 1200 jobs offered in AICTE drive in J&K

NEW DELHI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has organised a placement drive for the students trained under the Jammu and Kashmir Employability Enhancement Training (JEET) programme, benefiting hundreds of local students.

Leading recruiters which participated in the drive included Concentrix, Hike Education, Infosoft Technologies, Krishna Maruti, MRF Tire, New Allenberry Works, Okaya Power, Paytm, Reliable Automotive, Siddhi Infonet India Pvt Ltd, Super Hose, Yokohama, Dixon Technology, Indian Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd, Bajaj Motors and Airtel. These companies have given more than 1200 jobs so far.

The AICTE has signed an MoU with ICT Academy to provide training under the JEET programme to 5000 final and pre-final year students of J&K and Ladakh. A total of 768 students have completed the training so far under the programme