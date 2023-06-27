Begin typing your search...

More than 1 cr ITRs filed till June 26

ByPTIPTI|27 Jun 2023 8:32 AM GMT
More than 1 cr ITRs filed till June 26
NEW DELHI: The income tax department on Tuesday said over 1 crore ITRs have been filed till June 26, hitting the milestone faster than last year.

The last date for filing tax returns for income earned in the 2022-23 fiscal is July 31 for salaried taxpayers and those assessees who do not need to get their accounts audited. In a tweet, the I-T department said the 1 crore income tax return (ITR) filing milestone reached 12 days early this year compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year.

“Over 1 crore ITRs have been filed till 26th June this year compared to 1 crore ITRs filed till 8th of July last year,” it said.

The department also urged taxpayers to file their ITRs early so as to avoid the last-minute rush.

Indianew delhiincome taxincome tax returnITR
PTI

