Mondelez India, Lotus Bakeries to make, market, distribute Biscoff cookies locally

CHENNAI: Mondelēz International on Thursday announced the launch of Biscoff in the country, in partnership with Lotus Bakeries.

With this launch, Mondelez India expands its premium cookie portfolio in the country. In a first for Lotus Bakeries globally, a partner like Mondelez India will manufacture Biscoff locally.

Dirk Van De Put, chairman-CEO, Mondelēz International said, “This collaboration marks an exciting step in strengthening our play in the premium cookie segment.”

Last year on June 13, Mondelez International and Lotus Bakeries had announced a strategic partnership to expand and grow the Biscoff cookie brand in India, and to develop new chocolate products combining Biscoff with Mondelez's Cadbury, Milka and other key chocolate brands in Europe.

Jan Boone, CEO, Lotus Bakeries, said, “Our journey began in 1932 as a Belgian family business founded by my grandfather. Today, Lotus Bakeries is a globally recognised listed company still majority-owned by my family. Our ambition is clear: to make Biscoff the world’s number three cookie and a true global brand. India is essential to this vision.”

Boone said, "Hopefully, India will become one of the top three, top four countries (markets) for Biscoff".