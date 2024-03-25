MillerKnoll opens first dealer showroom in city

CHENNAI: MillerKnoll, a global furniture powerhouse, continues its rapid expansion in India with the opening of its first dealer showroom in Chennai, its sixth in the country. The new showroom, a partnership between MillerKnoll and Buildcraft Interior, showcases a portfolio of brands under the MillerKnoll collective.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Kartik Shethia, MD, APMEA, MillerKnoll, Praveen Muppidi, regional director, S Asia & Southeast Asia, MillerKnoll, and Ravi Subramanian, director, Buildcraft. “For Designers, having these iconic brands at their fingertips opens new possibilities and inspirations, allowing them to incorporate globally acclaimed designs seamlessly into their projects,” said Subramanian. This expansion is just the beginning of MillerKnoll’s ambitions in the regional markets, with plans to open additional showrooms in key cities across India.