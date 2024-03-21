Microsoft appoints AI visionary Mustafa Suleyman

CALIFORNIA: Microsoft has hired Mustafa Suleyman to head up its consumer artificial intelligence business, adding to its ranks an influential figure in the artificial intelligence world to cement its position at the forefront of the booming AI industry. Suleyman said in a post on LinkedIn on Monday that he’ll become CEO of Microsoft AI, leading all of the company’s consumer AI products and research, including its generative AI service Copilot as well as its Bing search engine and Edge browser.

Suleyman co-founded DeepMind, which Google purchased in 2014, and continued to work there until 2022, when he left to set up another Inflection.ai, with LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman in an effort to create AI that won’t veer into racist, sexist or violent behaviour.