Mercedes plans Rs 200 cr outlay, 12 launches in India

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz will invest Rs 200 crore in India this year on new products, manufacturing operations and digitisation, to strengthen its position after posting record sales of 17,408 units in 2023, a top company official said on Monday.

Mercedes-Benz India will have more than 12 launches in 2024, including three electric vehicles, out of which half will be in the top end vehicle segment and will be priced Rs 1.5 cr onwards.

“This year marks a special year as we celebrate 30 years of Mercedes Benz in India. We are going to invest Rs 200 crore more into our factory in Pune. This takes a total investment of Rs 3,000 crore in India now. So that’s a strong statement of intent,” Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Santosh Iyer said.

These investments will be towards manufacturing operations, new product startups and digitisation of the manufacturing process, he added. In 2023, Iyer said, the company recorded its best-ever year in its history in India with sales of 17,408 units, a growth of 10 per cent. Mercedes-Benz India had posted its previous best-ever sales in 2022 when it clocked 15,822 units.

On the outlook for 2024, Iyer said the company is looking for “double-digit” growth despite volatility in both supply and demand sides. Currently, the company’s order bank stands at 3,000 units.

Iyer said, “We are looking at 12-plus new car lines to be launched in ‘24 and 50 per cent of them will be in the top end vehicle segment.”