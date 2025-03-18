Mercedes-Benz launches the Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series at Rs 4.2 crore

CHENNAI: Mercedes-Benz has launched the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in India, marking a step forward in luxury motoring. The open-top two-seater combines Maybach’s craftsmanship with the sporting spirit of the SL, setting a benchmark for open-air luxury cars.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series stands out for its design and specifications. Under the bonnet, the car houses a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine that produces 585 horsepower, enabling it to reach a top speed of 260 km/h. The vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. It comes equipped with a fully variable 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system, a 9G automatic transmission, and rear-axle steering for optimal stability and handling.

The vehicle offers two paint finishes, "Red Ambience" and "White Ambience," both featuring a two-tone paint job. These options complement the MANUFAKTUR Nappa leather upholstery in crystal white, enhanced with a Maybach-specific floral design.

The exterior design of the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 features a chrome fin and upright star on the bonnet, and an aerodynamically designed double scoop behind the seats. The bonnet is adorned with a Maybach pattern. Inside, the cabin features Nappa leather seats, silver chrome trim, galvanized seat backrests, and stainless steel pedals.

The car's digital instrument cluster and MBUX infotainment system with voice control provide a modern driving experience, while rose gold accents in the headlights enhance the overall design.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series reinforces the brand's position in India. The country has been a key market for Maybach, with the brand having a following among business leaders, celebrities, and high-profile individuals. The SL 680 Monogram Series is the latest in a line of vehicles from Mercedes-Maybach, which also includes the Mercedes-Maybach S 680, GLS 600, EQS 680, and the S 580 limousine.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series is priced at Rs 4.2 crore (ex-showroom, all-India). Customer consultations for the SL Maybach will begin immediately, with deliveries expected to start in Q1 2026.