McDowells launches X Series in Puducherry bringing new flavours

CHENNAI: McDowell’s & Co have launched a brand-new range of spirits — the McDowell’s X Series — at Catamaran Brewing Company in Heritage Town, Puducherry.

The X Series introduces a range of vodka, gin, citron rum, and dark rum.

The McDowell’s X Series includes a triple-distilled single-grain vodka, a botanical-forward dry gin with Brazilian citrus, a refreshing citron rum that blends French citrus notes with Indian rum, and a dark rum combining double-distilled Jamaican and Indian rums.

The launch evening brought the X Series ethos to life — an immersive celebration of connection, flavour, and craftsmanship. Guests were treated to soulful tunes, curated bites, and an engaging mixology experience where they crafted their own cocktails under expert guidance.

Speaking on the occasion, Varun Koorichh, Vice President and Portfolio Head – Marketing, Diageo India, said, “As younger, more experimental consumers seek elevated experiences, the X Series delivers a balance of accessibility and sophistication. We’re thrilled to launch this range in Puducherry.”