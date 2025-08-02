Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals plans Rs 100 cr for Chennai eye hospitals

CHENNAI: Private equity firm Quadria Capital-backed Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals (Maxivision), marked its debut in Chennai with its top official formally announcing plans to invest Rs 100 crore in the city out of the Rs 400 crore committed investment in TN, within three years.



Maxivision CMD GSK Velu told the media here on Friday that it would be launching ten eye hospitals/vision centres across Chennai, as part of its strategic expansion.

Last year, it already signed an MoU with the TN government to launch 'Project Velicham,' to expand eye care infrastructure across the state. As part of this initiative, Maxivision will set up 30-plus eye hospitals and 100-plus vision centres.

In 2011, Velu took over Maxivision, which was founded in 1996 by the Hyderabad-based Dr Kasu Prasad Reddy, who is now the co-chairman of Maxivision Eye Hospitals group.

Maxivision, which received Rs 1,300 crore funding from Quadria, has clocked Rs 700 crore revenue this year. "We are profitable and TN is a core area of focus, where we plan to invest Rs 400 crore over 2-3 years."

To a query, he said, there is "no competition" but "opportunities" only in healthcare. Maxivision is also on track for going public in 2027.

Velu said, “It (debut) is long-term overdue for us, and we are pleased to arrive in Chennai, where Maxivision’s corporate headquarters is based. Today marks a strategic step forward in expanding our footprint in the high-demand, high-potential market of Chennai.”

Maxivision has its network of hospitals already in TN, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Prior to its entry in Chennai, it has been operating eye hospitals in Tiruchy, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Perambalur as part of its efforts to expand into all districts/towns across TN.

Dr Shibu Varkey, regional medical director of Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals, added, “with state-of-the-art technology and a strong focus on early diagnosis and preventive care, we aim to reduce the region’s long-term disease burden and establish TN as a hub for clinical excellence and ophthalmic skill development. The centres will serve as the first point of contact for early diagnosis of conditions like diabetic retinopathy, cataract, and glaucoma, helping reduce the long-term disease burden through timely intervention and education.”

Prof Dr B Ganesh, clinical and academic director, Maxivision Eye Hospitals, said, “We will start several academic initiatives to train ophthalmologists, optometrists, counsellors and para medical professionals as part of CSR initiatives across TN."

The hospital and vision centre would be inaugurated by former captain of India cricket team, MS Dhoni, on Saturday.