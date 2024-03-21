Maruti’s first automated driving test track live in UP

CHENNAI: Maruti Suzuki India Limited completed its first automated driving test track (ADTT) at driver training and testing institute (DTTI) in Ayodhya. Dayashankar Singh, minister of State (Independent charge) of transport, UP inaugurated the facility.

Notably, the Ayodhya ADTT was completed in a record time of 45 days post MoA signing held in December 2023. Rahul Bharti, executive officer, corporate affairs, Maruti Suzuki India said, “With the increased influx of visitors in Ayodhya, there will be an increased need for safe last-mile mobility.

The automated driving test tracks will ensure only skilled drivers are available in the city.” “Taking forward our resolve towards road safety we have also automated DTTIs at Gorakhpur, Mathura, Prayagraj and Varanasi. These will be operational soon,” he added.