Maruti Suzuki drives in Fronx CNG trim at Rs 8.41 lakh
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it has launched a CNG trim of its compact SUV Fronx with price starting at Rs 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom).
The two trims Sigma and Delta are tagged at Rs 8.41 lakh and Rs 9.27 lakh, respectively.
The CNG variants come mated with a 1.2 litre petrol engine with a power output of 77.5PS and a fuel efficiency of 28.51 km/kg.
''In 2010, we introduced our first CNG-equipped model, and since then, we have sold more than 1.4 million S-CNG vehicles in the country, which is a true testament to our customers' trust and faith in our technology,'' MSI Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.
The company is confident that the Fronx S-CNG will increase the share of S-CNG cars in its overall sales, and further strengthen the green mobility portfolio, now consisting of 15 models which is the best in the industry, he added.