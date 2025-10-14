Markets bounce back in early trade on buying in IT counters, optimism over India-US trade talks

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Tuesday, driven by buying in IT stocks, optimism over India-US trade talks, and a sharp rally in the US markets.

Meanwhile, retail inflation slowed to an over 8-year low of 1.54 per cent in September and slipped below the Reserve Bank's comfort zone mainly due to subdued prices of vegetables, fruits and pulses, according to government data released on Monday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 246.32 points to 82,573.37 in initial trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 83 points to 25,310.35.

From the Sensex firms, HCL Tech climbed nearly 2 per cent a day after announcing its September quarter earnings. HCL Technology on Monday reported a flat consolidated net profit of Rs 4,235 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025. On a sequential basis, the IT company reported a 10.2 per cent growth compared to the net profit of Rs 3,843 crore in the June quarter of 2025-26.

Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Steel, Bharat Electronics and Reliance Industries were also among the gainers.

However, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

A team of senior officials from India will visit the US this week for trade talks, and negotiations on the proposed bilateral trade agreement are progressing well, a top official said on Monday.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Shanghai's SSE Composite Index quoted in positive territory, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng quoted lower.

US markets ended sharply higher on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.33 per cent to USD 63.53 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 240.10 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

On Monday, the Sensex dropped 173.77 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 82,327.05, snapping its two-day rally. The Nifty declined 58 points or 0.23 per cent to 25,227.35.