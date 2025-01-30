Markets bounce back after falling in early trade

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back after falling in early trade largely due to buying in Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv.

Buying in smallcap and midcap stocks also added to the optimistic trend in equities.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 106.13 points to 76,426.83 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 23.9 points to 23,139.20.

However, soon both the benchmark indices recovered all the early lost ground and were trading higher. The BSE benchmark quoted 104.79 points higher at 76,655.65, while the Nifty traded 64.30 points up at 23,227.40.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Tata Motors tanked nearly 8 per cent after the firm reported a 22 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,578 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024, impacted by a decline in revenue from its passenger and commercial vehicles divisions.

ITC Hotels, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank and Titan were the other laggards.

However, Bajaj Finance traded 4.52 per cent higher followed by Bajaj Finserv which climbed over 3 per cent.

Bajaj Finance on Wednesday reported an 18 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,308 crore for the December quarter.

Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and Bharti Airtel were also among the gainers.

The BSE smallcap gauge traded 1.35 per cent higher and midcap index quoted higher by 0.88 per cent.

In Asian markets, Tokyo traded in positive territory. Markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were closed due to holidays.

US markets ended lower on Wednesday.

"The recovery in the market is healthy since it is being led by fairly valued largecaps. The rally can sustain if the Budget comes up with some strong growth stimulating measures that can improve the market sentiments too. However, a sustained rally can happen only if the FII selling stops and we get some leading indicators suggesting growth and earnings recovery.

"Globally, the stock markets remain strong mainly due to the resilient US economy and the down trending interest rate cycle in the US. The Fed’s decision to pause yesterday was on expected lines," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,586.43 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

"The Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady at 4.25%-4.5%, maintaining a cautious 'wait-and-see' approach, leaving market sentiments subdued. FIIs continue their selling spree, and attention has now shifted to the Union Budget," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.05 per cent to USD 76.54 a barrel.

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 631.55 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 76,532.96 on Wednesday. The Nifty soared 205.85 points or 0.90 per cent to 23,163.10.