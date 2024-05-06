Begin typing your search...
Marico posts 5.3 pc rise in q4 net profit, declares dividend of Rs 6.50 per share
Marico which owns the Saffola and Parachute brands of packaged oils posted a 2 per cent increase in revenue at Rs 2,278 crore up from Rs 2,240 crore in the same quarter of the previous year
MUMBAI: Fast moving consumer goods major Marico on Monday reported a 5.3 per cent in consolidated net profit rose to Rs 318 crore for the Jan-March quarter compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 302 crore in the same period last year.
The Board of Directors of Marico Limited declared a second interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per equity share.
This takes the total dividend of the company to Rs 9.50 per share as an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share was declared on October 30, 2023.
