Manish Prasad takes over as MD for SAP Indian Subcontinent

NEW DELHI: SAP announced the appointment of Manish Prasad as President and Managing Director for SAP Indian Subcontinent. He succeeds Kulmeet Bawa, who takes on a global role to drive the growth and adoption of SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) for customers worldwide.

A technology veteran and seasoned business leader at SAP, Manish has been responsible for delivering strategic and impactful outcomes for some of India’s leading organisations across metals, mining, and automotive industries. With a career spanning over two decades, he has experience building and managing businesses across multiple geographies including North America, Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Commenting on the announcement, Paul Marriott, President, SAP Asia Pacific Japan said, “India is one of the fastest-growing markets for SAP in the region and globally, and a strategically important hub for innovation and growth. I am excited to welcome Manish, and I’m confident that his deep understanding of the market, our technology, and people will usher in the next phase of growth in India.”