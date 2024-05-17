Manchester Metropolitan ties up with TVS SCS to lead AI innovation

CHENNAI: TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited, a global supply chain solutions provider and one of the largest and fastest growing integrated supply chain solutions providers in India, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, TVS SCS UK and Europe are working in partnership with Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) to drive forward the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its business. This partnership focusses on AI governance and how to implement it as a core structure throughout the business. TVS SCS have been working with the university, initially through the Higher Education Innovation Funding (HEIF) which supports knowledge exchange between higher education providers and industry. TVS SCS has now applied for a Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) with MMU, which will focus on the technological solutions that may be available to assist with supply chain solutions through the use of AI. Andrew Jones, CEO at TVS SCS UK and Europe, commented, “This partnership is a significant step forward for TVS SCS as we continue to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into our operations. With AI already playing a pivotal role in various aspects of our operations, this collaboration will further strengthen our process capabilities. We were impressed with MMU and their knowledge and expertise in this area and want to further strengthen our relationship with them to explore how we can incorporate AI in delivering sustainable supply chain solutions.”