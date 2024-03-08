'Make in India' helped us become 2nd largest audio brand globally: boAt's Aman Gupta

NEW DELHI: Aman Gupta, co-founder of homegrown wearable and audio brand boAT, on Friday said that with the help of initiatives like 'Make in India', they have become the the second largest audio brand globally, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him at the first National Creators' Award.

Gupta, who was awarded as 'Celebrity Creator of the Year' at a packed Bharat Mandapam here, said that he aims to sell Indian products globally in the same way as people line up to buy Big Tech products in the country.

"When we started in 2016 when 'Startup India' was unveiled, people did not take us seriously. Seven years later, we have become the world’s second largest audio brand," he said to a cheering applause.

Gupta, who is a popular Shark Tank India personality, said that now, 70 per cent of the company’s products are now being made in the country.

"I wish that a good tech brand goes out to other parts of the world and is appreciated the way we look at global brands," he added.

India true wearable stereo (TWS) shipments grew 34 per cent (year-on-year) in 2023 and boAt led the market with 39 per cent YoY growth.

boAt took the lead for the fourth consecutive year driven by affordable new launches and domestic manufacturing.