Mahindra wholesales rise 24 pc in Feb at 72,923 units

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said its total sales increased 24 per cent to 72,923 units in February. The company's total dispatches to its dealers stood at 58,801 units in February 2023.

The Mumbai-based auto major's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market rose 40 per cent to 42,401 units last month against 30,358 in February last year, the auto major said in a statement.

''In our endeavour to make some of our SUVs available faster to consumers, we launched the Scorpio N Z8S variant and the Thar Earth edition this month,'' Mahindra & Mahindra President (Automotive Division) Veejay Nakra said. The company's total tractor sales last month stood at 21,672 units, a dip of 16 per cent as compared to 25,791 units in the same month last year.