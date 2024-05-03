Mahindra & Mahindra received record 674 patents in FY24

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), the automotive and farm equipment flagship of the Mahindra Group, said on Friday that it received 674 patents in FY24, the most by any Indian four-wheeler automobile/farm equipment manufacturer.

This marked a 380 per cent surge in the number of patents issued to M&M over FY23.

"Our relentless pursuit of cutting-edge technologies has enabled us to create the safest and most advanced products and positioned us as a true innovator in the industry," Rajesh Jejurikar, ED & CEO (Auto & Farm Sectors), M&M, said in a statement.

The company said it also granted 1,185 patents across multiple geographies and currently has 193 applications awaiting patent approval as of March 31, 2024.

"Cumulatively, we have filed 2212 patent applications to date. The patent portfolio also includes fillings of M&M's subsidiary, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd," the company said.

In addition to the patents, the company also registered 115 designs and filed 178 new applications during the period under review.

M&M’s patent portfolio covers a range of critical functions, such as powertrain (ICE & EV), vehicle mechanical systems, electronics, manufacturing processes, electric tractors, and advanced engineering, among others.