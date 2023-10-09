Magenta Mobility partners Tata Motors to deploy 500 Ace EVs for deliveries

NEW DELHI: Homegrown EV charging and mobility solutions company Magenta Mobility on Monday partnered with Tata Motors to deploy 500 units of the Ace EV for intra-city deliveries.

With the introduction of Ace EV in its fleet, Magenta Mobility plans to unlock the electrification of previously untapped segments within the last-mile and mid-mile delivery ecosystem.

"With this partnership, we will work closely with Tata Motors to open up new avenues for electrification, accelerating the EV adoption in urban deliveries. Together with Tata Motors, we aim to drive sustainability in intra-city logistics in India by reducing the carbon footprint in the last-mile and mid-mile freight segment," Maxson Lewis, Founder and Managing Director, Magenta Mobility, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that this partnership with Tata Motors aligns with Magenta’s commitment of 'Decarbonising Logistics' by providing clean and sustainable mobility solutions, contributing to a greener and more eco-friendly transportation ecosystem.

"The Ace EV is an advanced, holistic solution that is co-created with our partners to cater to multiple intra-city distribution needs and provides high-value proposition and highest uptime," said Vinay Pathak, Business Head - SCV&PU, Tata Motors.

Magenta Mobility has set ambitious targets aiming to transition from "1k to 10k" electric vehicles on the road by 2024.

Presently, the company operates successfully in cities such as Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Surat, managing a fleet of over 1,200 electric vehicles serving clients across various sectors, including e-commerce, grocery delivery, FMCG, food and pharmaceuticals for their last-mile deliveries.