M Annadurai is new ED for IndianOil in TN, Puducherry

CHENNAI: M Annadurai took charge as the new executive director and state head of IndianOil for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. This transition follows the relocation of VC Asokan to the Mumbai head office as retail sales head.

With a career spanning over three decades in the company, Annadurai brings a wealth of experience in sales (retail, institutional business and lubes), operations and aviation.

A mechanical engineer from college of Engineering, Guindy, he has an MBA in Finance from Madras University.

His extensive pan-India marketing experience includes notable assignments in Gujarat, Karnataka and his home state, TN.

His tenure as the marketing head office played a pivotal role in driving IndianOil’s flagship fleet card programme, XTRAPower, to its current success, a release said.