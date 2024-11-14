Lubrizol, Polyhose ink MoU to set up medical manufacturing unit in TN

CHENNAI: Lubrizol, a global leader in specialty chemicals, and Polyhose, global leader in fluid conveyance system, on Thursday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that is aimed at creating a medical manufacturing unit in TN.

The MoU, which expands a longstanding partnership between the two organisations, was signed in the presence of TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries,TN and V Arun Roy, industries secretary.

"This collaboration, with an investment of around Rs 200 crore, will produce high-quality medical tubing used in critical applications such as neurovascular and cardiovascular treatments, including intravenous catheters, hemodialysis tubes, central venous catheters, ureteral stents, brain stimulation and much more," Rajaa said.