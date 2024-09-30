L&T gets order to develop, implement energy management systems in south India

NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro on Monday said it has got an order to develop and implement energy management systems in the country's southern region.

The order has been bagged by the digital energy solutions arm of Larsen & Toubro's power transmission & distribution vertical.

The company said in an stock exchange filing that it has "received the mandate to develop and implement energy management systems in regional and state load dispatch centres in south India".

As part of the order, energy management system and associated software systems will be implemented for 12 set of control rooms.

These systems are being implemented for main and backup configurations for the Southern Regional Load Dispatch Centre and the State Load Dispatch Centers of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, it said.

The digital energy solutions arm is a specialised set-up of power system experts, which provides advanced grid services, energy consulting services and system integration solutions to speed up the digitalisation of electric grid in India, Middle East and the USA.

Through another recent order, the company said it will implement upgradation of power and transmission control room in the western United States.